Mumbai Rains: Monorail gets stuck amid heavy rains, fire brigade rescues passengers - Video

Mumbai's Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations on Tuesday evening amid a heavy downpour. Fire brigade and other agencies used cranes to rescue the passengers.

The train, which runs on an elevated track, was stuck for at least one hour, the officials said. According to the Mumbai Monorail's official statement, the train suffered “a minor power supply issue.”

Three snorkel vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade were deployed at the spot, and the passengers were rescued by cutting the window glass, the officials said.

Mumbai has been battered by rains for the last two days, throwing normal life in the metropolis out of gear. At least six people were killed, hundred others were displaced over the last couple of days.

Commuters faced severe hardship as local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted on its main and harbour lines due to the submergence of tracks caused by torrential rains, while flight operations, too, were affected.

Officials said rail tracks were submerged under as much as 17 inches of water in some places. At the Mumbai airport, at least eight flights were diverted, and many were delayed.

‘Next 48 hours crucial’: Maharashtra CM Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who reviewed the flood situation with the disaster management department, said that the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which are currently under Red Alert.

Why is Mumbai receiving so much rain? According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall activity is linked to a depression that moved across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within 12 hours.