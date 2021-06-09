India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a forecast for heavy rainfall in the Konkan region, including Mumbai Metropolitan Region, for a period of four days from June 9.

The southwest monsoon has set in over Mumbai on Wednesday, and it has arrived prior to the average arrival date, informed Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG) of IMD Mumbai. The weather department added that monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next 24 hours.

The IMD on Saturday had confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon's further progress seemed to be slow.

The Maharashtra capital on Tuesday received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi and parts of Dadar area, while some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of the day.

The IMD said in an afternoon forecast that thunderstorms accompanied with lightening or gusty winds and very heavy rain were very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik and some parts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.

