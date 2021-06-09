The southwest monsoon has set in over Mumbai on Wednesday, and it has arrived prior to the average arrival date, informed Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG) of IMD Mumbai. The weather department added that monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next 24 hours.

