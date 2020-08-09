Mumbai: The south west monsoon is expected to become active again over Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra from Monday after moderate rainfall in the city and neighbouring areas in the last two days, the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has said.

"The south west monsoon is likely to become active again from August 10-11 over coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and it may continue for a week," the official said.

In the last two days, the city and suburbs received 20 mm to 45 mm downpour, an IMD official said on Sunday.

Incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall," the PMO tweeted.





