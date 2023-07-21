The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Satara districts. A red alert has been issued for Pune, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar districts.
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today. Apart from Mumbai, an orange alert has also been issued in Ratnagiri and Satara districts of Maharashtra.
Moreover, speaking of monsoon rains across the state, a red alert has been issued in Pune, Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts today.
As per IMD bulletin yesterday, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Mumbai during next two days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat state on 20th and 21st July.
As per a civic official, the island city received an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending on 8 am on Thursday. The Tulsi lake, which is one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city overflowed on Thursday following heavy rains in the city and suburbs, civic official said. Earlier this month, the Powai lake, another reservoir located in the heart of Mumbai, started overflowing, but its water is not used for drinking purpose. This is expected to bring relief to citizens facing 10 per cent water cut since the beginning of this month.
The eastern suburbs and western suburb reported average rainfall of 21.51 millimetres, 23.87 mm, and 21.83 mm, respectively, in the 10-hour period between 8am and 6pm on Thursday.
Traffic snarls and Mumbai local update:
Currently, there are no updates on the local train services which is considered as the lifeline of Mumbai. Currently, there are also no reports of route diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).
As a red alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad, Pune ad Palghar for today, All schools in Thane and Palghar have also been shut due to heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, around 100 persons were shifted to a safer location as a precautionary measure after a landslide in Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Thursday. The incident took place at 10am in Vajan Kata, Jangleshwar Mandir area, after which residents of 25-30 houses were taken to a municipal school in the vicinity, civic offical told PTI.
Due to the landslide, a large tree fell on the roof of the temple located in Pitamaha Ramji Nagar, prompting N Ward authorities to decide on evacuating people as a precautionary measure, he added. The metropolis has seen 25 incidents of tree-branch fall, five of house collapse and eight short circuit cases since Thursday morning, civic officials said.
