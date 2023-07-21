As per a civic official, the island city received an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending on 8 am on Thursday. The Tulsi lake, which is one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city overflowed on Thursday following heavy rains in the city and suburbs, civic official said. Earlier this month, the Powai lake, another reservoir located in the heart of Mumbai, started overflowing, but its water is not used for drinking purpose. This is expected to bring relief to citizens facing 10 per cent water cut since the beginning of this month.