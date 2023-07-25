Due to the incessant rains Mumbai city, the road near IT Park in Goregaon area has caved in, news agency ANI has reported. As per the report, one-way traffic has been stopped due to road subsidence.

As per media reports, the incident took place at around 9 pm on 24 July at Infinity road, IT park in Goregaon east.

Earlier in the day, a landslide occurred on a hill behind an eight-storey building in Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours today, prompting the authorities to evacuate people from the structure. There was no report of injury to anyone in the incident, they said. The police control room informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about the landslide behind the Ram Baug Cooperative Housing Society on Mahakali Road in Andheri (East) at around 2 am, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for the Maharashtra capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts for today predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 30.81mm, 55.78 mm and 55.20 mm, respectively, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 30.81mm, 55.78 mm and 55.20 mm, respectively, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday. Trains services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were normal, according to the transport authorities. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were also normal without any diversion of routes, a civic spokesperson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a landslide also struck a village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai, around 11 pm. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that he would adopt the kids who lost both parents in the recent landslide at Irshalwadi village in the Raigad district of the state, said the Shiv Sena.

CM Eknath Shinde also visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Maharashtra CM also apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the prevailing situation in his state in the floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfall.

"I apprised the Prime Minister of the prevailing situation following a landslide at Irshalwadi, a tribal village surrounded by the Sahyadri mountains in Raigad district," CM Shinde said after calling on PM Modi.

