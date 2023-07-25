Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for the Maharashtra capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts for today predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 30.81mm, 55.78 mm and 55.20 mm, respectively, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 30.81mm, 55.78 mm and 55.20 mm, respectively, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday. Trains services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were normal, according to the transport authorities. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were also normal without any diversion of routes, a civic spokesperson said.