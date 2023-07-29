Mumbai rains: Heavy rains to continue; check local train updates, traffic snarls here1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 07:03 AM IST
Mumbai rain updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Potholes on roads pose safety threat. Trains delayed. Thunderstorms in Vidarbha.
IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mumbai in next twenty four hours. It has also issued orange alert for the district. Other districts like Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara, Gondia, etc are on orange alert. Moreover, The regional meteorological centre, Mumbai said a heavy rainfall activity will continue over parts of Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 24 hrs with gradual reduction thereafter.
Meanwhile, The Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall in various districts of Vidarbha. It has issued 'yellow' alert for the next four days for Nagpur, Wardha, Buldhana, Gondia, for three days for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati and for two days for Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim.