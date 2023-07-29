IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mumbai in next twenty four hours. It has also issued orange alert for the district. Other districts like Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara, Gondia, etc are on orange alert. Moreover, The regional meteorological centre, Mumbai said a heavy rainfall activity will continue over parts of Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 24 hrs with gradual reduction thereafter.

Following the incessant rains in the financial capital during the last few days, potholes on roads have become a major concern for people. The visuals are from Mumbai's Santa Cruz area where pothole-ridden roads pose a threat to the safety of commuters. The Modak Sagar Lake whichs is one of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing last night at 10.52 pm. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from the seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

Mumbai local and traffic updates

As of now, there are no updates on the train movements on the Central and the Western section. Earlier on Friday, at least 10 long-distance and 20 suburban trains were delayed on the Western Railway network after several core signalling cables were damaged during civil work underway at Virar station in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said as reported by PTI. During piling work on platform number 2 and 3 at the north-end of the station, 12 core signalling cables got damaged, leading to point and signals not functioning at the site, WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

Even today, the following trains have been cancelled or re scheduled.

Train 19002 (Surat-Virar), Train 09089 ( Virar - Sanjan ) on 29/07/23 has been canceled due to point failure on Virar North section.