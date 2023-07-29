Mumbai local and traffic updates

As of now, there are no updates on the train movements on the Central and the Western section. Earlier on Friday, at least 10 long-distance and 20 suburban trains were delayed on the Western Railway network after several core signalling cables were damaged during civil work underway at Virar station in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said as reported by PTI. During piling work on platform number 2 and 3 at the north-end of the station, 12 core signalling cables got damaged, leading to point and signals not functioning at the site, WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.