Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation declares holiday in schools due to ongoing heavy rains in Mumbai. Kundalika and Kalu rivers in neighboring districts reach dangerous levels with 'red' alert issued for heavy rainfall.

As incessant rains have continued in Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday declared a holiday in all schools in its limits on Tuesday (9 July).

The Kundalika River and Kalu River in its neighbouring districts have also reportedly swollen to a near a point of danger as the weather agency issues a ‘red’ alert for very heavy rainfall.

Here are 10 top updates from Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday in all schools in its limits on 9th July. All govt and private schools to remain closed, according to NMMC Education department orders.

As heavy rains have continued in Mumbai and around for over 24 hours now, the Kundalika River in Raigad and Kalu River in Thane are nearing their danger mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a warning level at 23 meters, the Kundalika River is flowing at 22.5 meters. While the Kalu river, who has a warning level of 102 meters, is flowing at 101.1 meters, Superintendent Engineer of Thane region said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today (8 July). The city has been witnessing severe water logging, and suspended railway and flight services since morning.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Raigad and Ratnagiri are also very likely to witness very heavy rains today, and the Met Department has issued a red alert for these districts too.

Mumbai city recorded 101.8 mm of rainfall in nine hours on Monday, nearly seven times more than its suburbs in the same period, while some other parts of Maharashtra also experienced heavy showers, said the weather office.

The Colaba weather station, which records weather parameters for the island city, registered 101.8 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, said Sushma Nair, scientist, IMD Mumbai.

On the contrary, the Santacruz weather station, which measures weather parameters for Mumbai's suburbs, recorded only 14.8 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, she said.

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body. Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

Central Railway services have also faced significant disruptions due to rain-induced waterlogging on Monday despite installing high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas, inconveniencing thousands of passengers as local trains stopped on tracks for hours. Many out-station trains on their way to Mumbai also remained stranded.

