Mumbai Rains: Next 48 hours crucial for city, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, says CM Fadnavis; IMD issues RED alert

Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who reviewed the flood situation with the disaster management department, said that the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which are currently under Red Alert.
At least six people were killed, hundred others were displaced over the last couple of days as heavy rains continued to batter Maharashtra – crippling daily life in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Schools and colleges were also closed, government offices were shut after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and nearby districts.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall activity is linked to a depression that moved across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within 12 hours.