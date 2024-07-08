Mumbai Rains: ’Orange’ alert issued for extremely heavy rain till 12 July | Check full IMD forecast

The local train services and the flight services in Mumbai have been severely impacted due to heavy rains in the city.

Livemint
First Published8 Jul 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Mumbai rains: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following rains
Mumbai rains: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following rains(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai for the next 24 hours, saying that the downpour is likely to continue till July 12.

The local train services and the flight services in Mumbai have been severely impacted due to heavy rains in the city.

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Over 50 flights cancelled, local trains halted

Watch video

 

Due to the heavy rainfall, traffic jams and waterlogging were reported from across Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai city received a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27 per cent of the average annual rain during the same period.

High tide alert was also issued in Mumbai following the incessant heavy rainfall.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: 50 flights of Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet diverted, cancelled

Watch video

 

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the state.

He has directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), Shinde said that life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains.

He also said: “There is a traffic jam on the roads and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon.”

Also Read | Mumbai braces for ’high tide’ as heavy rainfall continues

“I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Emergency Services to cooperate,” the CM added.

BMC said that its emergency personnel and officers, along with emergency control room, are stationed at various locations in Mumbai following heavy rains in the city.

Following the heavy rains, Powai Lake, one of the most important lakes in the BMC area, started overflowing around 4:45 a.m. on Monday.

A small landslide was also reported at 7.06 am in the Vikroli Park site area.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 02:14 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai Rains: ’Orange’ alert issued for extremely heavy rain till 12 July | Check full IMD forecast

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.60
03:29 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.15 (-1.23%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.90
03:29 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.7 (4.06%)

Bharat Electronics

335.00
03:29 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11 (3.4%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.40
03:29 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-0.75 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

472.55
03:26 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.95 (8.23%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:26 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,349.10
03:26 PM | 8 JUL 2024
81.45 (6.43%)

IRCON International

326.80
03:26 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.05 (6.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue