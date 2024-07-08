The local train services and the flight services in Mumbai have been severely impacted due to heavy rains in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai for the next 24 hours, saying that the downpour is likely to continue till July 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The local train services and the flight services in Mumbai have been severely impacted due to heavy rains in the city.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch video

Due to the heavy rainfall, traffic jams and waterlogging were reported from across Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai city received a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27 per cent of the average annual rain during the same period.

High tide alert was also issued in Mumbai following the incessant heavy rainfall.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch video

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the state.

He has directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), Shinde said that life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains.

He also said: “There is a traffic jam on the roads and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon."

“I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Emergency Services to cooperate," the CM added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BMC said that its emergency personnel and officers, along with emergency control room, are stationed at various locations in Mumbai following heavy rains in the city.

Following the heavy rains, Powai Lake, one of the most important lakes in the BMC area, started overflowing around 4:45 a.m. on Monday.

A small landslide was also reported at 7.06 am in the Vikroli Park site area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!