Mumbai rains: Parts of Maximum city face waterlogging due to pre-monsoon showers. Netizens say, ‘good job, BMC!’

Many parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday night leading to severe waterlogging in different areas. The pre-monsoon showers that left Mumbaikars complaining about waterlogging and traffic jams are expected to be followed by heavy monsoon rains in the next 48 hours.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging as the city receives rainfall.



Visuals from Dahisar area. pic.twitter.com/WWuKZAL0jZ — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Mumbai has yet to declare the official arrival of the monsoon. However, the city started receiving heavy rainfall on Saturday night. Several other Maharashtra cities, including Pune, witnessed heavy downpours and waterlogging on Saturday because of rainfall.

Mumbai Rains: Netizens complain of traffic jam and waterlogging Hours after rainfall began in the city, several netizens shared the visuals of waterlogged streets and long traffic jams on roads from different parts of the Maximum city.

“Dahisar received a massive 40 mm in just an hour. Roads waterlogged. Happy Sunday Mumbaikars,” wrote social media user @rushikesh_agre_ while sharing the visuals of Mumbai's Dahisar after an hour of rain.

Dahisar received a massive 40 mm in just an hour. Roads waterlogged. Happy Sunday Mumbaikars. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/d0QQ2nZHKs pic.twitter.com/sVjLzKvrGd — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) June 9, 2024

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, Mumbai will awake to life and monsoon 9th June onwards in 2024.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/VJ6SJghp8g — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) June 8, 2024

Another social media user shared an incident of Ghodbunder road, where a fallen tree led to massive traffic jam in the area.

“Due to rainfall amd a tree fallen at Ghodbunder road towards Thane there is a heavy trafic. People are waiting in heavy traffic since midnight 3 am. Kindly avoid going towards Thane rather use Powai. Spoke with Police officials om duty,” wrote @kunal_artistic.

Due to rainfall amd a tree fallen at Ghodbunder road towards Thane there is a heavy trafic. People are waiting in heavy traffic since midnight 3 am. Kindly avoid going towards Thane rather use Powai. Spoke with Police officials om duty.#MumbaiRains #Mumbai #Thane pic.twitter.com/z9UUrENIFb — Kunal Shukla 🇮🇳 (मोदी का परिवार) (@kunal_artistic) June 8, 2024

While many social media users cheered the onset of rainy season in the city, a few others highlighted the poor sewage system of the city which led to waterlogging after overnight rainfall.

A social media user expressed disappointment and wrote, “Well done @mybmc!”

“Almost every road in the city is dug up and the monsoons are here. Just dreading the hell that is to come,” wrote famous author Kiran Manral on X.

Mumbai Rains According to the Indian Meteorological Department scientists, weather conditions are favourable in Mumbai and may result in the timely arrival of monsoon. The city is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday and in the coming two to three days. The weather agency has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds at the speed of 50-60 kmph and thunderstorms.