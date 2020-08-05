Home >News >India >Mumbai rains: PM Modi assures all possible help to Maharashtra CM
1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 10:48 PM IST PTI

PM Narendra Modi spoke with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support

MUMBAI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall," the PMO tweeted.

PM Modi assured Thackeray all possible support, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

