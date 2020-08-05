Heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in Mumbai today. Several areas including Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and Worli reported water-logging. Rail and bus services across the city were severely affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall will continue in the financial capital and neigbouring areas even on Thursday. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the citizens to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work."Since @Indiametdept predicts heavy rains will continue till tomorrow, CM has appealed to the citizens to stay home and venture out only if essential," a tweet from Maharashtra chief minister's office read.

Thackeray took stock of the situation and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to coordinate with the police and railway authorities, health machinery and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to ensure that citizens do not face any hardships.

Here are all the latest updates of Mumbai rains:

1) Mumbai police have also issued a statement asking people to remain at home as heavy rains lashed the city. "We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it is extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or waterlogged areas," said the Mumbai Police.

"Please #Dial100 in any emergency. Take care & stay safe Mumbai," the city police added.

2) India's financial capital received extremely heavy rainfall today. Colaba recorded 22.9 cm while Santacruz recorded 8.8 cm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department.

3) Strong winds with speed reaching 70 Kmph along the coast was witnessed today. The weather department said, "Strong winds with speed reaching 70 kmph along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce thereafter. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August," the IMD special bulletin said.

4) The roof of the iconic DY Patil cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai was severely damaged due to the strong winds, according to reports.

5) A 38-year-old man allegedly died of electrocution in an inundated area in the western suburb of Dahisar. Shambhu Jagdish Soni was found dead on the water- logged streets of Anand Nagar locality by some passersby in the morning hours, an official said. The deceased, who worked at a tile manufacturing unit, was on his way to work in the rains when he got electrocuted, he said.

6) Heavy downpour on Wednesday toppled the signage on top of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer, BSE said. "We are seeking the help of fire brigade to ensure that the signage doesn’t fall to the ground and injure any one or create property damage for any one. Please bear with us," BSE CEO said.

7) Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area. "The rainwater entered the ground floor late afternoon, forcing us to shift some of the patients and equipment," said a resident doctor. "The authorities are trying to pump out the water but the water is not receding quickly as rains are unrelenting," he added.

7)There is possibility of floods in the city and suburbs, an IMD official said today.

"Very intense development seen over west coast with monsoon vigarous on North Konkan; Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Palghar. Ghat areas of Maharashtra also to recv Extremely heavy RF next 24 hrs. Mumbai already recorded RF 100 mm in last 6 hrs. Possibilities of floods in city & Suburbs," IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K.S. Hosalikar said on Twitter today.

8) Due to heavy rains and water-logging, the railway authorities have suspended the suburban train operations between Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi stations on the Harbour line, Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla on the Main line and also between Churchgate and Kurla.

All local train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations have been temporarily suspended till further orders, the Western Railway said on Twitter.

9) NDRF on Wednesday evening rescued some 150 passengers from a local train stranded between Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations on the Central line here, said an official. While 150 passengers in this train were rescued, another 100 were still inside, the NDRF official said.

The other local which had come from Karjat got stuck 60 metres outside Masjid Bunder, he said. Around 60 passengers were inside and a rescue team had been sent, he added.

10) Three high capacity cranes deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in adjoining Raigad district collapsed due to gusty winds in the afternoon, according to official. "Due to high-speed winds, three key cranes fell at one of our terminals, but no one was injured in the incident," Sanjay Sethi, chairman of JNPT told news agency PTI.

11) The catchment areas of four dams — Varasgaon, Khadakwasla, Panshet and Temghar — which provide water to the city received good rainfall. The Koyna dam in Satara district of western Maharashtra, which generates around 2,000 MW of power, received as much as 6 TMC water in just 24 hours due to heavy showers in its catchment areas.

Mahabaleshwar (a hill station in Satara district) received 320 mm rainfall followed by Koynanagar and Navaja, which received more than 230 mm rainfall each, an official said.

