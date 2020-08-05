Heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in Mumbai today. Several areas including Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and Worli reported water-logging. Rail and bus services across the city were severely affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall will continue in the financial capital and neigbouring areas even on Thursday. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the citizens to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work."Since @Indiametdept predicts heavy rains will continue till tomorrow, CM has appealed to the citizens to stay home and venture out only if essential," a tweet from Maharashtra chief minister's office read.