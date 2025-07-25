Mumbai Rains: Red Alert! Heavy downpour lashes Maharashtra capital, BMC warns of high tides | Check forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert along with an orange alert for Mumbai and nearby regions, forecasting heavy rainfall.

High tide warning for today Meanwhile, the highest tides are forecast to reach 4.67 meters on July 26 and 4.60 meters on July 27.

On July 25, 2025, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) forecasted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, BMC said.

"As per the tide schedule, a high tide of 4.66 meters is expected at 12:40 p.m., followed by a low tide at 6:46 p.m., measuring 1.40 meters. Another high tide is anticipated at 12:35 a.m. on July 26, reaching 4.08 meters, with a subsequent low tide at 6:31 a.m., dipping to 0.49 meters, BMC said in a post on X.

Mumbai rain news today IMD has issued a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane and Mumbai districts on Friday. Mumbai witnessed incessant showers since early Wednesday morning, due to which some low-lying areas like Andheri subway were waterlogged and vehicular movement was affected in parts of the city.

A red alert implies a "take action" warning, while orange and yellow alerts suggest "be prepared to take action" and "be aware" warnings, respectively.

Amid the downpour, traffic snarls were witnessed at key locations, including on the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway.

Mumbai Police on ‘High Alert’ In a post on X, Mumbai Police wrote, “Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, citizens are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid coastal areas, and drive cautiously.”

Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103, the post added.

Mumbai: Central local trains running late Central Railway said that delays in local train services were due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. While rail traffic on all lines remains operational, Main Line trains are running 10–12 minutes behind schedule, and Harbour Line services are delayed by 7–8 minutes. Trains are operating at reduced speeds as a safety measure due to low visibility, the railway authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies)