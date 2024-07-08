Mumbai rains: Red Alert issued for very heavy rainfall today | See IMD forecast

Raigad and Ratnagiri are also very likely to witness very heavy rains today

Arshdeep kaur
8 Jul 2024
Mumbai rains: A metro passes over the Andheri subway which has been closed for commuters due to waterlogging during rains, in Mumbai.
Mumbai rains: A metro passes over the Andheri subway which has been closed for commuters due to waterlogging during rains, in Mumbai.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today (8 July). The city has been witnessing severe water logging, and suspended railway and flight services since morning. 

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Raigad and Ratnagiri are also very likely to witness very heavy rains today, and the Met Department has issued a red alert for these districts too.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely,” the weather agency said in its forecast for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri. 

8 Jul 2024
