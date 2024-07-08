Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai rains: Red Alert issued for very heavy rainfall today | See IMD forecast

Mumbai rains: Red Alert issued for very heavy rainfall today | See IMD forecast

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Raigad and Ratnagiri are also very likely to witness very heavy rains today

Mumbai rains: A metro passes over the Andheri subway which has been closed for commuters due to waterlogging during rains, in Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today (8 July). The city has been witnessing severe water logging, and suspended railway and flight services since morning.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Raigad and Ratnagiri are also very likely to witness very heavy rains today, and the Met Department has issued a red alert for these districts too.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely," the weather agency said in its forecast for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

