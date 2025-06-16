Mumbai rains: Road collapses in Navi Mumbai amid heavy downpour | Watch

Mumbai Rains: A road in Navi Mumbai's Vashi Plaza Commercial Complex collapsed on Monday, 16 June 2025, after heavy rainfall lashed over Maharashtra, reported the news agency ANI.

The video shared by the news agency showed how the four-wheelers and two-wheelers got stuck due to the sudden deformation of the road. There has been significant visible damage to public and private property due to this incident, as fire officials try to clear the damage.

IMD Alert The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, and a ‘red’ alert for Raigad on Monday, after heavy rains lashed the State of Maharashtra.

Apart from the weather observation body, airline companies like SpiceJet and IndiGo also issued their travel advisory for people using the airline services.

Flight Advisory SpiceJet, in an official notification on social media, said that all departures, arrivals, and consequential flights might be affected by the inclement weather conditions in Mumbai and urged flyers to check the flight status.

“Due to bad weather (rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said SpiceJet.

IndiGo also advised its passengers to check their flight status and allow extra time for their travel to the airport for any unforeseen delays due to the heavy rainfall in the city.

“Heavy rainfall continues across #Mumbai, and road conditions remain slow in several parts of the city. Waterlogging and low visibility are being reported on some routes to the airport,” said IndiGo in its official announcement.

According to Mint's earlier report, Suburban train services on both the Central and Western Railway lines in Mumbai were also running behind their schedule. Some commuters reported delays of 20 to 30 minutes on Central Railway trains during the morning rush hour.

