Mumbai rains: Six dead as shanties collapse in Mankhurd, Maharashtra government announces ₹4 lakh compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that compensation of ₹4 lakh would be provided to the families of those who died when two to three shanties within a "ground-plus-three" structure collapsed in Janata Nagar, Mankhurd, State Minister Girish Mahajan said on Monday.

Six people, including four children and two adults, lost their lives in the incident amid heavy rains in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The Mumbai Police said the incident occurred at around 8:30 pm when a neighbouring building collapsed onto a hut in the jurisdiction of Mandala, Mankhurd Police Station, trapping several people under the debris.

According to the minister, search operations are continuing on the accident site.

"Teams from the municipal corporation, the police, and the NDRF are currently on-site, working at the scene. I do not believe there were any more than these six people involved," Mahajan said.

Speaking on the incident, NDRF Assistant Commandant Sarang Kurve said, "We received information from the BMC control room at 9:30 PM; our Andheri team arrived within about 35 minutes, and our Kurla team reached the site in roughly 20 to 25 minutes. There is no one injured here right now. All six victims have been extradited and have been admitted to the nearby hospital. Around 45 of our rescuers are present here, and they are continuously carrying out the rescue operation. The structure is complex, and the weather conditions were working against us; however, our rescuers are well-trained to handle such situations, and we are continuously working to complete the operation."

Heavy rains across Mumbai and adjoining areas received widespread heavy rains on Sunday. Between 8am and 10pm, the island city received 51 millimetres of rain, while the eastern and western suburbs received 72 mm and 71 mm, respectively.

According to the BMC’s evening monsoon report, the city recorded 33.42 mm rainfall, the eastern suburbs 49.68 mm and the western suburbs 48.45 mm between 8 am and 6 pm.

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While the suburban parts of the metropolis were more affected due to the intensity of the downpour, officials said public transport largely remained unaffected, though some suburban trains were running late through the day.

IMD predicts more rains in Mumbai The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous spells of rain over the next 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations and gusty winds of 60-70 kmph.

The civic body said it received 203 complaints of tree and branch falls, eight incidents of short circuits and 15 complaints of house or wall collapses during the period.