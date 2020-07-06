Incessant downpour continued to wreck havoc in Mumbai on Monday. The suburban areas of India's financial capital received heavy rainfalls in the last 24 hours. Several areas in the city — Chembur to Andheri — were inundated due heavy rainfall over the weekend. Neighbouring Thane district also recorded heavy shower on Sunday.

The Santacruz weather station situated in Mumbai's western suburbs, recorded 116.1 mm rainfall on Sunday. The Colaba weather station in South Mumbai, registered 12.4 mm downpour during the same period.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy showers to continue in the city. "Mumbai and around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hours. Konkan may get isolated heavy showers in next 24 hours. Extremely Heavy Rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh, Arabian Sea", IMD Mumbai's deputy director general said in a tweet. The weather department warned rainfall at isolated in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts in Maharashtra on Monday.

The areas including Postal Colony, Chembur, Sakkar panchayat road, Dharavi area, Andheri subway and market, Hindmata junction, Surana hospital, SLR Bridge, Khar subway, Saiwadi junction, Milan subway, Sham Talav, Sainath subway, SV Road Malad, Dahisar subway, Marol junction and King's Circle witnessed water-logging on Sunday. Mumbai Police earlier asked the citizens to 'check official updates before stepping out of their houses'.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also issued warning for high tide in Colaba, measuring 4.6 meters at 1.03 pm on Monday. The authorities requested people to stay away from the seashore.

Fishermen living in Mumbai's Colaba seek help from the local administration fearing water-logging in their area due to continuous rainfall over the weekend. From the last three days, it's raining heavily. "We are scared for our safety as we live in the low-lying areas," said a local.

Due to heavy rains in the past few days, Powai lake in Mumbai, started overflowing on Sunday. The weather bureau issued a yellow alert for Mumbai. The entire Konkan coast have been witnessing an intense spell of rainfall since Friday.

