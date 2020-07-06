India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy showers to continue in the city. "Mumbai and around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hours. Konkan may get isolated heavy showers in next 24 hours. Extremely Heavy Rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh, Arabian Sea", IMD Mumbai's deputy director general said in a tweet. The weather department warned rainfall at isolated in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts in Maharashtra on Monday.