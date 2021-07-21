The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for five Maharashtra districts, including Raigad and Pune, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next two days (Wednesday and Thursday).

Besides, the IMD also issued an orange alert for Navi Mumbai and Thane, forecasting intense rainfall at isolated places between Wednesday and Friday.

According to Skymet Weather, a low-pressure area is expected to form around July 21 and 22 over North Bay of Bengal, resulting in the activation of the monsoon surge. Therefore, the private weather monitoring agency also predicted rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday.

"So far, the city of Mumbai saw 1919 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 20," Skymet added.

IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and predicted moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday and Friday.

A red rain alert also means authorities should take preventive actions such as the evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and deploy rescue teams. The IMD's orange alert for Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday says that heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely at a few places in the metropolis. Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state are likely to receive light to moderate showers by Friday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted widespread rainfall with heavy showers at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and also in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Madhya Pradesh till Wednesday.

After that rainfall activity is likely to decrease, the weather department said.

The IMD also has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat till Friday.

