Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall today, IMD issues orange alert for THESE Maharashtra districts

Mumbai rains today: The Maximum City is all set to witness heavy rainfall on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert for the Maharashtra capital today. In addition to Mumbai, the weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan from 24 August onwards.

“The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in some areas of Mumbai city and its suburbs in the next 3-4 hours. Citizens are advised to be cautious,” the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in an SMS alert to citizens on Saturday morning, reported PTI.

IMD orange alert in Maharashtra districts today In addition Mumbai, the weather forecasting agency has issued orange alert for the Pune and Satara districts of western Maharashtra and Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia districts of Vidarbha for Saturday.

Visuals shared by news agency PTI on social media platform X, shows mild rainfall in the metro city in morning.

STORY | IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for 4-5 days from Saturday onwards



READ: https://t.co/bAMDDElqqA



VIDEO: Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts and many other parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next… pic.twitter.com/r3UrOKi0on — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2024

Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. The Met department has kept some districts of Konkan and western Maharashtra on orange alert on August 25 and August 26.