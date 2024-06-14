Mumbai rains update: Monsoon showers return after a two-day break; IMD predicts rainfall in next 24 hours | Watch video

Mumbai rains update: Monsoon showers returned in the city after two days of dry spell. According to IMD, the city is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next twenty four hours.

Livemint
First Published10:48 AM IST
Mumbai rains update: IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city on Friday, June 14.
Mumbai rains update: IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city on Friday, June 14.(PTI)

Mumbai rains update: After two days of dry spell, the Maximum city is up for another spell of Monsoon showers on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has light to moderate rainfall in the city in next twenty four hours. Since morning, several parts of Mumbai have been receiving heavy rainfall, bringing relief to citizens from the hot and humid weathers.

Rainfall in Mumbai began with thunder followed by rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra's capital city. According to civic officials, there were no reports of waterlogging as of now, reported PTI. 

Despite rainfall, public transport services of railways and other BEST bus operations is continuing in the city as it is. However, there were some delays reported from some areas. Meanwhile, the IMD has forecasted further rainfall in the city on Friday. Monsoon showers are likely to bring relief from hot and humid weather prevalent in the city due to a two-day break from rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs” in the next 24 hours.

Monsoon arrived early in Mumbai this year. The official date of monsoon entry in Mumbai is around June 11-12, however, monsoon arrived in the city on June 9. After the onset, the rains had stayed away from the city for last two days, turning the weather hot and humid.

