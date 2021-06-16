OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai rains: Traffic snarls across city. In pics

Mumbai traffic remained heavily affected on Wednesday due to heavy rains since early morning. However, no major water-logging was reported anywhere so far, city's civic department official said.

The suburban train services as well as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are running smoothly till now, the officials said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the island city of Mumbai, its western suburbs and eastern suburbs received 28.55 mm, 19 mm and 17.52 mm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday.

"There was no report of major water-logging in any low-lying areas even as the city and suburbs have been receiving incessant rain since early morning," an official said.

An yellow alert has been issued for the city till June 17.

Early in the morning on Wednesday, heavy rainfall was witnessed in several areas such as Parel, Sion, Hindmata. Following the heavy rains, traffic snarls were seen at several areas including Western Express Highway.

Mumbai traffic remained disruptive on Wednesday due to heavy rains
View Full Image
Mumbai traffic remained disruptive on Wednesday due to heavy rains
Following the heavy rains, traffic snarls were seen at several areas including Western Express Highway.
View Full Image
Following the heavy rains, traffic snarls were seen at several areas including Western Express Highway.
An yellow alert has been issued for the city till June 17.
View Full Image
An yellow alert has been issued for the city till June 17.


Parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing light rains since Tuesday morning.

Meaneanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily bulletin on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Maharashtra.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal," it said.

Meanwhile, the weather department also predicted light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South- West Delhi, Charkhodadri, Sohna, Rewadi, Palwal, Bhiwani (Haryana), Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

This year the onset of monsoon was declared on June 9, two days before its official onset date.

Heavy rains on Saturday caused traffic diversion

Earlier on Saturday, due to heavy rains, flooding and waterlogging was seen at several locations in the city, including Sion East and Andheri subway. Due to watter logging, the traffic was diverted in Andheri Veera Desai Road (Sorata Pada), Malad Subway, Antop Hill Road No 07, Bandra National College, Hindmata, Kurla Kamani, Gandhi Market (King Circle), Sangam nagar(Wadala) and Sion Road No 24 areas.

Train services also remained affected in several stations.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout