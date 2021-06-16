Mumbai traffic remained heavily affected on Wednesday due to heavy rains since early morning. However, no major water-logging was reported anywhere so far, city's civic department official said.

The suburban train services as well as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are running smoothly till now, the officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the island city of Mumbai, its western suburbs and eastern suburbs received 28.55 mm, 19 mm and 17.52 mm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday.

"There was no report of major water-logging in any low-lying areas even as the city and suburbs have been receiving incessant rain since early morning," an official said.

An yellow alert has been issued for the city till June 17.

Early in the morning on Wednesday, heavy rainfall was witnessed in several areas such as Parel, Sion, Hindmata. Following the heavy rains, traffic snarls were seen at several areas including Western Express Highway.

Parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing light rains since Tuesday morning.

#WATCH | Continuous rainfall causes waterlogging in Parel area of Mumbai; visuals of moving traffic amid inundated roads.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NVvcNGP0Cz — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

#WATCH | Rain lashes various parts of Mumbai this morning; visuals from Sion area#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/rau8l18N1K — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

Meaneanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily bulletin on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Maharashtra.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal," it said.

Meanwhile, the weather department also predicted light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South- West Delhi, Charkhodadri, Sohna, Rewadi, Palwal, Bhiwani (Haryana), Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

This year the onset of monsoon was declared on June 9, two days before its official onset date.

Heavy rains on Saturday caused traffic diversion

Earlier on Saturday, due to heavy rains, flooding and waterlogging was seen at several locations in the city, including Sion East and Andheri subway. Due to watter logging, the traffic was diverted in Andheri Veera Desai Road (Sorata Pada), Malad Subway, Antop Hill Road No 07, Bandra National College, Hindmata, Kurla Kamani, Gandhi Market (King Circle), Sangam nagar(Wadala) and Sion Road No 24 areas.

Train services also remained affected in several stations.

(With inputs from agencies)

