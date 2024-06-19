Mumbai rains update: IMD issues 'yellow alert' for June 19 and 20, with moderate showers predicted throughout the day. Nearby cities of Pune, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are also on yellow alert till June 23.

Mumbai rains update: India's financial capital, Mumbai, received an average of 25-30 mm of rain on June 19 amid intermittent showers since early morning. This is in line with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of increased rainfall in the city during the week.

Notably, local train services along the Western Line, Central Line and Harbour Line are functioning as usual.

IMD issues yellow alert The IMD has also predicted continued showers and moderate rainfall throughout the day. The weather department has also issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai for June 19 and 20, ANI reported. There is no warning post that.

During the last week of June, a "monsoon downpour" of 250-300 mm is forecast.

Mumbai's temperature was 28.65 degrees Celsius today, and for the next two days, the maximum and minimum will range from 33 to 25 degrees Celsius.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Monsoon Update Cities near and neighbouring Mumbai, such as Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri, have also been issued yellow alerts till June 23.

"Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar & Jharkhand during the next 3-4 days," the IMD said in its bulletin.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state from June 19-23.

India's June Rainfall The IMD also noted that India recorded less rainfall in June than its Lond Period Average (LPA), PTI reported. "Rainfall over the country as a whole for June 2024 (till June 18) was 64.5 mm, which was 20 per cent less than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 80.6 mm," the IMD said.

This year's monsoon onset was two days earlier as the usual date is on June 1. This year, Kerala experienced widespread pre-monsoon rains.

The department said that 11 sub-divisions received normal to large excess rainfall from June 1-18, compared to 25 sub-divisions which have experienced deficient to large deficient rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

