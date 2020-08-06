Incessant rains on Thursday battered Mumbai and neigbouring areas. Several areas including Girgaon Chowpatty, Colaba and Byculla reported water-logging. Strong winds along with heavy rains toppled roofs of many houses in different parts of city. The financial capital of India received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday. The Colaba weather observatory in south Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day rainfall in the last 22 years for the month of August, said an India Meteorological Department official. K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai said the Colaba observatory received 293 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. In August 1998, the observatory had received 261.9 mm rainfall in 24 hours which was a record for the month till now, but Wednesday's rain broke it within only 12 hours.

The Colaba weather observatory received 331.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. Meanwhile, Santacruz weather observatory recorded 162.3 mm rainfall during the same period.

1)The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds would continue in the Mumbai city and suburbs till Thursday afternoon.

"As per latest satellite and radar observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3- 4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph during next 3-4 hours," IMD said in the morning bulletin on Thursday.

2) Citing weather department's prediction, Mumbai Police issued an warning for Mumbaikars on social media platform Twitter. "Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rain at isolated places tomorrow as well. We urge all to not step out unless necessary and stay away from water bodies & water logged areas," the city police wrote on Thursday.

"Citizens are requested to take all precautions & #Dial100 in case of an emergency," the police added.

3) The water entered Mumbai's Nair hospital, according to reports. On Wednesday, heavy rains inundated Mumbai's JJ Hospital. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that water was cleared on Thursday.

4) Heavy rains disrupted the life in the city. Traffic was heavily affected in several places. Tress were uprooted and roads were cracked open. "Trees fallen at World Trade Centre-Maker Tower-Taj President Jn had blocked the road, bringing traffic to a halt & leaving hundreds of employees stuck," Mumbai police posted on Twitter.

5) Commuters were asked to avoid Peddar road after a portion of wall collapsed.

"Traffic on both sides of Peddar Road closed due to wall collapse . Commuters to South Mumbai should use Haji Ali-Tardeo Road-Nana Chowk-Opera House & for Northward travel use Opera House - Nana Chowk - Taddev Circle - Taddev Road - Haji Ali . Pl avoid non-essential travel," Mumbai police said.

6) Incessant rains lashing Mumbai once again led to Bombay high court suspending all proceedings on Thursday. This is for the second time in a week as the court had suspended all hearings of matters on Tuesday as well.









