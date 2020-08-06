Incessant rains on Thursday battered Mumbai and neigbouring areas. Several areas including Girgaon Chowpatty, Colaba and Byculla reported water-logging. Strong winds along with heavy rains toppled roofs of many houses in different parts of city. The financial capital of India received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday. The Colaba weather observatory in south Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day rainfall in the last 22 years for the month of August, said an India Meteorological Department official. K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai said the Colaba observatory received 293 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. In August 1998, the observatory had received 261.9 mm rainfall in 24 hours which was a record for the month till now, but Wednesday's rain broke it within only 12 hours.