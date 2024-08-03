Business News
/ News
/ India
/ Mumbai rains: Watch | City experiences strong winds and rainfall; yellow alert issued
Mumbai rains: Watch | City experiences strong winds and rainfall; yellow alert issued
1 min read
03 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
- Mumbai rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for the city today.
Mumbai rains: The city of Mumbai on August 3 is experiencing strong winds and heavy rains. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for the city today.
Catch all the Budget News
, Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.