Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days now as the southwest monsoon hit the financial capital of India on 9 June.

As the rains continued on Saturday, flooding and waterlogging was seen at several locations in the city, including Sion East and Andheri subway.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Andheri Subway waterlogged in Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city pic.twitter.com/uJvAEbVMx5 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Mumbai on 13 and 14 June, in addition to a tidal wave warning, prompting the city civic body to alert all the disaster management agencies.

The metropolis' civic body has issued a high alert to all agencies, including power utility firms like BEST and Adani. Further, the Coast Guard, the Navy and NDRF have been told to remain on standby to render help if required.

View Full Image Visuals from Western Express Highway at Vile Parle

A BMC statement said the flood rescue squads from the fire brigade had been deployed in six control rooms. The stormwater drain department had checked and verified the working at all six pumping stations as well as that of the pump sets installed in several flood-prone parts of the city.

"People are advised to not visit beaches, seafronts etc. Temporary shelters in BMC schools located in 24 civic wards have been kept ready. The officials of various agencies have been asked to report to the disaster control room for better coordination," an official said.

View Full Image Visuals from Sion

Moreover, the education department is asked to identify locations for emergency shelters.

"BMC has marked residential areas near Mithi river and is ready for evacuation if situation worsens. BMC has started coordinating with NDRF, Coast Guard and Navy. They will be available to help if needed," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Kishor Pednekar has notified that strict action would be taken against those who are found dumping garbage in the drains and gutters.





