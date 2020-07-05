Mumbai , India's financial hub, woke up to incessant downpour today. The suburban areas of Mumbai witnessed a heavy rainfall in the morning while the south Mumbai recorded intermittent light showers. The India Meteorological Department issued 'yellow alert' for the city.

The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am today while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs registered 200.8 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.

Several areas of the city were sub-merged as the heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai for the third consecutive day. The areas including Postal Colony, Chembur, Sakkar panchayat road, Dharavi area, Andheri subway and market, Hindmata junction, Surana hospital, SLR Bridge, Khar subway, Saiwadi junction, Milan subway, Sham Talav, Sainath subway, SV Road Malad, Dahisar subway, Marol junction and King's Circle witnessed water-logging since last night. Mumbai Police asked the citizens to 'check official updates before stepping out of their houses'. The authorities deployed men in the low-lying areas to clear the water and look after safety.

“At present traffic has been diverted from Andheri subway due to water-logging," said Pravin Padval, additional commissioner of police (traffic). Traffic moved slowly at Jogeshwari Vikhroli link road due to water-logging near western express highway.

View Full Image Other than Mumbai, Thane and some other areas of in Konkan region received heavy rainfalls (PTI)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also issued warning for high tide in Colaba, measuring 4.6 meters. The authorities requested people to stay away from the seashore.

Fishermen living in Mumbai's Colaba seek help from the local administration fearing water-logging in their area due to continuous rainfall over the weekend. From the last three days, it's raining heavily. "We are scared for our safety as we live in the low-lying areas," said a local.

For suburbs in Mumbai, the weather department forecast heavy rainfalls at isolated places in the next 24 hours. The city will receive intermittent rains today.

Beyond Mumbai

Other than Mumbai, Thane and some other areas of in Konkan region received heavy rainfalls. The met department also issued 'yellow' alert for Thane. Some parts of Vidarbha region witnessed moderate rains today, according to the weather department. IMD also predicted 'thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places' in the Vidarbha region today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated