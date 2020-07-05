Several areas of the city were sub-merged as the heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai for the third consecutive day. The areas including Postal Colony, Chembur, Sakkar panchayat road, Dharavi area, Andheri subway and market, Hindmata junction, Surana hospital, SLR Bridge, Khar subway, Saiwadi junction, Milan subway, Sham Talav, Sainath subway, SV Road Malad, Dahisar subway, Marol junction and King's Circle witnessed water-logging since last night. Mumbai Police asked the citizens to 'check official updates before stepping out of their houses'. The authorities deployed men in the low-lying areas to clear the water and look after safety.