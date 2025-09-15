Heavy rain batters Mumbai, IMD warns of more showers; waterlogging, traffic in these areas

Residents of Mumbai woke up to overnight rain and thunderstorms after midnight on Monday. Reports said that South-Central Mumbai witnessed particularly intense showers in the early hours. A weather update on X, formerly Twitter, read: “4:30 AM Update. Very Heavy Rains since last 3 hours across South-Central Mumbai. More non stop heavy rains to continue atleast next 2 hours. Waterlogging likely in many areas #Mumbairains.”

What warning has the IMD issued for Mumbai? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for September 15, with forecasts of more thunderstorms throughout the day. The warning will remain in effect until Tuesday, September 16. Authorities have cautioned about possible waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas.

Mumbai rains: How is traffic being diverted? The overnight downpour has disrupted traffic movement across several parts of Mumbai. Waterlogging has been reported in the southern and central parts of the city, raising concerns for commuters. Authorities confirmed that traffic at Andheri Subway (Andheri West) has been closed due to flooding. Vehicles are being redirected through Gokhale Bridge.

“Due to one to one-and-a-half feet of rainwater accumulating at Andheri Subway (Andheri West), traffic there has been closed, and the traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge,” the Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X.

Weather agencies have cautioned that more waterlogging is likely in parts of south and central Mumbai if heavy rainfall continues.

What is the wider weather forecast for Maharashtra? The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northeast Maharashtra over the coming days. On Saturday, Konkan, Goa and Marathwada recorded between 120–200 mm of rain, while Madhya Maharashtra and East Madhya Pradesh saw 70–110 mm. A low-pressure system over north Telangana and Vidarbha, along with a cyclonic circulation, is expected to move northwest and persist as an upper-level disturbance.

How severe was the rain in Pune? Meanwhile, in Pune, heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday night sparked fears of flooding. Social media was flooded with videos of “crackling” and “horrific” lightning. The IMD issued a red alert for the city at 4 am on Monday, valid until 7 am. Red alerts were also sounded for Solapur and Ahmednagar, with orange alerts for Thane and Raigad, and yellow alerts for Nashik, Palghar, Jalana and Nagpur.

