Mumbai, and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra will receive heavy showers, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said. The financial capital and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday. Water-logging was reported in several Mumbai areas such as Chembur, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri, Hindmata junction, Khar subway, Milan subway and Dahisar subway.