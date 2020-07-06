Mumbai rain updates: High tide of 4.67 meters expected today

Mumbai, and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra will receive heavy showers, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said. The financial capital and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday. Water-logging was reported in several Mumbai areas such as Chembur, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri, Hindmata junction, Khar subway, Milan subway and Dahisar subway.

Mumbai, and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra will receive heavy showers, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said. The financial capital and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday. Water-logging was reported in several Mumbai areas such as Chembur, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri, Hindmata junction, Khar subway, Milan subway and Dahisar subway.

Here are the latest updates on Mumbai rains:

Here are the latest updates on Mumbai rains: Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

A high tide of 4.67 meters is expected at 1:03 pm today, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra today.

The IMD informed that due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall and issued a yellow alert warning for the aforementioned districts for tomorrow.

The observatory in Thane-Belapur Industrial Association area recorded 213.4 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

Mumbai and around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hrs at 8.30 am today, IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said in a tweet.

The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai's western suburbs recorded 116.1 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

The Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 12.4 mm downpour during the same period.

On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour.

Water logged at Dahisar subway has been cleared. Traffic conditions are restored to normal, BMC tweeted.

Topics Mumbai rains