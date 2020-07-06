Mumbai rain updates: High tide of 4.67 meters expected today

Mumbai rain updates: High tide of 4.67 meters expected today1 min read . 12:16 PM IST
Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra today
Mumbai, and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra will receive heavy showers, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said. The financial capital and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday. Water-logging was reported in several Mumbai areas such as Chembur, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri, Hindmata junction, Khar subway, Milan subway and Dahisar subway.
Here are the latest updates on Mumbai rains:
