Mumbai rains: Will heavy rainfall play a spoilsport in Dahi Handi 2023 celebrations? IMD predicts more downpours
Mumbai rains: The nation is celebrating Janmashtami, and the city popular for its jubilant celebration and famous Dahi-Handi events is battered with heavy rainfall. 

Many parts of the city are witnessing heavy downpour since morning on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further intensification in rainfall on the day and for coming 2-3 days.

Till now, no alerts have been issued for Mumbai and Thane. However, a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for neighbouring districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri on Thursday. According to the weather agency, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Mumbai and Thane till Sunday.

Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM IST
