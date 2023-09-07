Mumbai rains: The nation is celebrating Janmashtami, and the city popular for its jubilant celebration and famous Dahi-Handi events is battered with heavy rainfall.
Many parts of the city are witnessing heavy downpour since morning on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further intensification in rainfall on the day and for coming 2-3 days.
Till now, no alerts have been issued for Mumbai and Thane. However, a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for neighbouring districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri on Thursday. According to the weather agency, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Mumbai and Thane till Sunday.
