Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai rains: Will heavy rainfall play a spoilsport in Dahi Handi 2023 celebrations? IMD predicts more downpours

1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM IST Livemint

Mumbai: In a sudden change of weather, the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday morning. THe weather agency has predicted severe downpour in next two-three days

Mumbai rains: IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for Thursday

Mumbai rains: The nation is celebrating Janmashtami, and the city popular for its jubilant celebration and famous Dahi-Handi events is battered with heavy rainfall.

Many parts of the city are witnessing heavy downpour since morning on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further intensification in rainfall on the day and for coming 2-3 days.

Till now, no alerts have been issued for Mumbai and Thane. However, a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for neighbouring districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri on Thursday. According to the weather agency, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Mumbai and Thane till Sunday.

