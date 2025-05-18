Mumbai rains: Yellow Alert! IMD issues thunderstorm, rainfall warnings till June 21; details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert warning for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and several other parts of Maharashtra, indicating the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds.

The alert is in place until at least Wednesday.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Mumbai will remain under a yellow alert on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, while neighbouring districts such as Thane and Raigad will stay under warning from Sunday through Wednesday.

Mumbai, India. May 06, 2025: A dark cloud loomed over Mumbai city on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city, indicating moderate rainfall, for both Tuesday and Wednesday. This alert also extends to the neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. Mumbai, India. May 06, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The alert extends beyond the Konkan region, with much of the rest of Maharashtra also placed under a yellow warning for the next four days, signaling the likelihood of unsettled weather across the state.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava pointed out that southern India, especially the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will experience persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over Central India.

Earlier on Saturday, rain lashed several parts of Mumbai as the city has been experiencing pre-monsoon showers over the past few days.

Monsoon arrival In 2025, IMD said the southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole during 2025 is most likely to be above normal (greater than 104 per cent of the Long Period Average). Advertisement

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala. It is an important indicator characterising the transition from the hot and dry to the rainy season.

The southwest monsoon typically sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

(With inputs from agencies)