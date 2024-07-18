Mumbai rains: Yellow alert issued in the city; orange alert in Thane, Palghar today. Check IMD forecast here

Mumbai rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has announced a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city, effective until July 19. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city is likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai city receives rainfall this morning, visuals from Eastern Express Highway pic.twitter.com/Z1rpS5dqj3 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated locations in Thane and Palghar districts today.

IMD forecast for other cities in Maharashtra As per the Met department, moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at most places over Konkan- Goa with light to moderate rain / thundershowers very likely to occur at many places South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and at a few places over North Madhya Maharashtra.

Speaking of other parts of the state, an orange alert has been issued in Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara today while yellow alert has been issued in several parts of the state including Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Nanded, Hingoli. A red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas has been issued in Ratnagiri for today.

Several parts of the state have been getting heavy rain for the last couple of days, causing floods and traffic snarls in different cities. Not just this, many states across India have been experiencing heavy rains for the last several days, causing flooding and the loss of lives and property.

In Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, a devastating landslide near Shirur village in Ankola Taluk on National Highway 66 resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left three others missing. This incident, which occurred on Tuesday, was caused by heavy rainfall, according to a senior officer's statement reported by ANI. In Uttar Pradesh, Ten persons were killed in to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, a state relief commissioner office report told PTI on Wednesday. Among those dead included three each in Moradabad and Gorakhpur, one each in Pilibhit, Lalitpur, Ghazipur and Etah, it said. According to the report, 13 districts in the state are flood affected. These districts are - Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Unnao, Deoria, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Budaun and Maharajganj. In Kerala, due to heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Wayanad district are set to remain closed today.