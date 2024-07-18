Mumbai rains: Yellow alert issued in the city; orange alert in Thane, Palghar today. Check IMD forecast here

  • Mumbai rains: Orange alert has also been issued in Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated18 Jul 2024, 07:45 AM IST
Mumbai rains: IMD predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ today amid yellow alert as residents woke up to heavy showers today morning.
Mumbai rains: IMD predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ today amid yellow alert as residents woke up to heavy showers today morning.(HT)

Mumbai rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has announced a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city, effective until July 19. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city is likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated locations in Thane and Palghar districts today. 

Also Read | IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in South, Central India for next 4-5 days

IMD forecast for other cities in Maharashtra

As per the Met department, moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at most places over Konkan- Goa with light to moderate rain / thundershowers very likely to occur at many places South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and at a few places over North Madhya Maharashtra.

Speaking of other parts of the state, an orange alert has been issued in Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara today while yellow alert has been issued in several parts of the state including Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Nanded, Hingoli. A red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas has been issued in Ratnagiri for today.

Also Read | Kerala rains: Watch | Heavy rain lashes parts of Ernakulam city

Several parts of the state have been getting heavy rain for the last couple of days, causing floods and traffic snarls in different cities. Not just this, many states across India have been experiencing heavy rains for the last several days, causing flooding and the loss of lives and property.

Also Read | IIT-Bombay develops near real-time rainfall forecasting app for Mumbai

In Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, a devastating landslide near Shirur village in Ankola Taluk on National Highway 66 resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left three others missing. This incident, which occurred on Tuesday, was caused by heavy rainfall, according to a senior officer's statement reported by ANI. In Uttar Pradesh, Ten persons were killed in to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, a state relief commissioner office report told PTI on Wednesday. Among those dead included three each in Moradabad and Gorakhpur, one each in Pilibhit, Lalitpur, Ghazipur and Etah, it said. According to the report, 13 districts in the state are flood affected. These districts are - Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Unnao, Deoria, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Budaun and Maharajganj. In Kerala, due to heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Wayanad district are set to remain closed today.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 07:45 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai rains: Yellow alert issued in the city; orange alert in Thane, Palghar today. Check IMD forecast here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.000.00
    Chennai
    75,099.000.00
    Delhi
    74,806.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue