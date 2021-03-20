{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rapid Antigen Testing for Covid-19 infections will be done randomly without citizens' consent at crowded places in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Saturday. The tests would be done at malls, railway stations, bus depots, khau galli, markets, tourist places, and government offices. The step was taken in the wake of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

Rapid Antigen Testing for Covid-19 infections will be done randomly without citizens' consent at crowded places in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Saturday. The tests would be done at malls, railway stations, bus depots, khau galli, markets, tourist places, and government offices. The step was taken in the wake of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

BMC informed that Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 3,55,897. With 10 deaths since Thursday evening, the death toll increased to 11,565. The day before too the city had set a new record of daily cases at 2,877, but on Friday new cases crossed the 3,000-mark.

The city has recorded ten or more deaths in a day thrice this year. On January 5 and January 21, the city had reported 11 and 10 fatalities, respectively. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 20,140. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the city has 34 containment zones in slums and chawls and 305 sealed buildings where COVID-19 cases have been found.

Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, has reported 272 coronavirus cases so far in the month of March as against the entire February's infection count of 168, a rise of 62%, civic officials said on Saturday.

The spike in cases in this slum sprawl, which is spread over 2.5 sq km of area, has set alarm bells ringing for the authorities, although they say that they are better prepared this year to tackle the situation as compared to last year when the outbreak had started. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, The BMC also announced that it will make the Rapid Antigen Test facility to take samples for Covid-19 testing compulsory for all malls in the city from 22 March.

The recovery rate in the city is 91% while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has increased to 0.56% from 0.17% a month ago. The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases went down to 124 days from 417 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}