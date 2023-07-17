Costlier food matching MPC inflation view: RBI

Costlier food matching MPC inflation view: RBI1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:32 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that the recent surge in food prices and higher inflation in June aligns with the ongoing fight against inflation. The rise in food prices, particularly due to the onset of the monsoon, contributed to an inflation rate of 4.81% in June. The RBI's bulletin also highlighted that consumption expenditure remains hampered by high price pressures, leading to lower spending on discretionary items. However, consumers are optimistic that the festival season and decreasing food inflation will revive spending in the coming months.
Mumbai: The surge in food prices that led to higher inflation in June is in line with the view of the rate-setting panel that the fight against inflation is far from over, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.
