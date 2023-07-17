Costlier food matching MPC inflation view: RBI

Written by RBI officials, the article was accompanied by the usual disclaimer that views expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the views of the organization. Inflation measured on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.81% in June, higher than 4.6% predicted by Mint poll of 19 economists, led by food inflation. Mint reported on 14 July that the surprise surge in retail inflation for June has prompted economists to raise their forecast for July, with rate cut possibilities looking distant.

