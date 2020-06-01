Mumbai readies disaster response teams as it braces for cyclone Nisarga

While heavy rains and floods are a recurrent problem in Mumbai during the monsoon season, this time around the challenges are manifold as the city’s slums, usually located along creeks and in low-lying areas, are not just prone to floods and vector-borne diseases but have also become hotspots for the spread of the novel coronavirus this year. “The problem with rains hitting the city sooner than expected is that this will lead to more fever cases, even if they are simple virals, so there will be some confusion in how to separate this from covid-19 cases," Dr Shivkumar Utture, President, Maharashtra Medical Council, told Mint. “We don’t have the required testing facilities and beds to admit patients already and problems brought with changes in weather are likely to make this worse."