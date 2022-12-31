The police stepped up security across the city on Saturday to ward off any untoward incidents as Mumbai prepares to ring in the new year without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years.

The Railways and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) have also announced special services for after midnight on 31 December in order to ensure that residents of Mumbai can travel without incident on New Year's Eve.

An official stated that 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police, and 7 additional commissioners of police have been deployed as part of the security arrangements to uphold law and order.

In addition to the above,, 15 quick response teams (QRT), three riot control police units, and 46 platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF) are all deployed.

The official said that security has been set up in accordance with the police's expectation that there will be sizeable crowds near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra, and other notable locations.

"We have instructed the police stations to step up patrols and pickets, deployment at crowded places and areas where citizens are likely to indulge in revelry," Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said.

The Mumbai police will facilitate the 31 December celebrations while maintaining everyone's safety and security, he said.

The police chief said, "We appeal to people to exercise due restraint and take care of children and women in places that witness high footfalls," adding that people could call police control rooms for help.

All senior police officers, in addition to the officers who have been deployed for the occasion, will be entrusted with "bandobast duty," he said.

Local train services

According to officials, in addition to the regular suburban services on their networks, the Western and Central railways will operate eight and four additional local services, respectively. The Western Railway reports that four services will be run from Churchgate to Virar and just as many in the other direction starting at 12.15 am.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan will be served by two additional services on the main line, each of which will depart at 1.30 am in an opposite direction. They added that two additional services would operate between CSMT and Panvel.

Between Matheran and Aman Lodge station, beyond which vehicular movement is prohibited on the hill station located 100 kilometres from Mumbai, the Central Railway will run two additional services of the famous toy train beginning on Saturday.

BEST services

In the meantime, a release from The BEST stated that it would operate 50 additional services, which is double the amount it did last year. A week before New Year's Eve, the decision was made in light of the significant commuter influx.

In an effort to encourage commuters to use the service to see the first sunrise of 2023, it will also run overnight services of its open-deck double-decker buses on Saturday.

Safety measures

In order to prevent any untoward incidents, the Government Railway Police (RPF) has stepped up security at train stations and on suburban locals. On New Year's Eve, over 6,000 police officers, including senior police officials, will be stationed throughout Mumbai's suburban network, according to a GRP release.

(With inputs from PTI)