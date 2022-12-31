Mumbai ready to celebrate New Year with beefed up security, special trains3 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 03:17 PM IST
Mumbai police will facilitate the 31 December celebrations while maintaining everyone's safety and security
The police stepped up security across the city on Saturday to ward off any untoward incidents as Mumbai prepares to ring in the new year without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years.