Mumbai real estate | Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita, sells luxury flat for ₹22 crore located in prime location: Report

Arpita Khan Sharma, the sister of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has sold her apartment located in the Khar area of Mumbai for ₹22 crore, according to Hindustan Times sources. Arpita initially purchased the property in 2017 for ₹18 crore, the publication added.

The apartment is in the Flying Carpet building, which Satguru Developers developed. It spans 2,500 square feet and includes a spacious 1,600 square feet terrace. It comes with nine car parking spaces, making it a premium property. Shivaya Cinewise Private Limited is the buyer of the apartment.

The property deal was officially registered on October 10, and the transaction involved the payment of ₹1.32 crore as stamp duty, along with ₹30,000 for registration charges, as per HT.

The Flying Carpet building is in Khar West, a prime location in Mumbai, known for its proximity to the Gymkhana Club and popular areas like Carter Road, Bandra Bandstand and Pali Hill. These areas are home to several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

According to local property brokers, the building comprises 3 and 4 BHK apartments, ranging from ₹60,000 to ₹70,000 per square foot.

In February 2022, Arpita made news for purchasing another apartment in the same building. The property, measuring 1,750 square feet, was bought for ₹10 crore.

