Mumbai real estate | Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita, sells luxury flat for ₹22 crore located in prime location: Report

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, has sold her Khar apartment for 22 crore, which she acquired in 2017 for 18 crore. The property includes a spacious terrace and nine parking spots.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Oct 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Arpita Khan Sharma, the sister of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has sold her apartment located in the Khar area of Mumbai for 22 crore, according to Hindustan Times sources. Arpita initially purchased the property in 2017 for 18 crore, the publication added.

The apartment is in the Flying Carpet building, which Satguru Developers developed. It spans 2,500 square feet and includes a spacious 1,600 square feet terrace. It comes with nine car parking spaces, making it a premium property. Shivaya Cinewise Private Limited is the buyer of the apartment.

The property deal was officially registered on October 10, and the transaction involved the payment of 1.32 crore as stamp duty, along with 30,000 for registration charges, as per HT.

The Flying Carpet building is in Khar West, a prime location in Mumbai, known for its proximity to the Gymkhana Club and popular areas like Carter Road, Bandra Bandstand and Pali Hill. These areas are home to several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

According to local property brokers, the building comprises 3 and 4 BHK apartments, ranging from 60,000 to 70,000 per square foot.

In February 2022, Arpita made news for purchasing another apartment in the same building. The property, measuring 1,750 square feet, was bought for 10 crore.

Salman Khan death threats

Salman has received death threats in recent times. There have been security concerns surrounding Salman Khan. In October, the Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding 5 crore from the actor.

A case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for extortion, and the local police took charge of the investigation. Initial findings showed that the threat was not serious, but it’s taken seriously as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang previously targeted Salman Khan.

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 01:07 PM IST
