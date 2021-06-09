OPEN APP
Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai since early morning on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon set in the financial capital.

"Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is June 10 every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai.

Due to its effect, water-logging was reported in some low-lying areas while routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were diverted.

In addition to this, local train services between Kurla and CSMT was halted as water is flowing over tracks between Kurla & Sion stations.

Trains on submerged tracks
Trains on submerged tracks

"Mumbai Local train services b/w Kurla & CSMT halted as water is flowing over tracks b/w Kurla & Sion stations. Traffic stopped at 9.50 am, the decision taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic will resume as soon as the water recedes," said Central railway CPRO.

Inundated railway tracks
Inundated railway tracks

Further, train services on the Harbour line between CSMT and Vashi have also been suspended since 10.20 am onwards. Trains are not running between CSMT and Thane too.

The regional meteorological centre in Mumbai has issued a weather warning for the next five days in Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecasted heavy rainfall in the Konkan region, including Mumbai Metropolitan Region, for a period of four days.

A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The IMD on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in the coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon's further progress seemed to be slow.

