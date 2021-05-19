Mumbai receives three bids to import 10 million vaccine doses, expects more

MUMBAI : A week after the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) floated global tenders to acquire 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to inoculate its citizens, it has received proposals from three vaccine manufacturers and is expecting more proposals to come in by next week, said a government official.

The municipal corporation had on Tuesday extended the timeline of the tenders from 18 May to 25 May.

Mumbai estimates to spend around ₹700 crore to buy the vaccines, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told Bloomberg TV in an interview on Wednesday.

"Once we get 15 million vaccine shots, I plan to vaccinate the entire city in the next 60 days and by doing so I am very sure we will be able to stop the third wave from coming," Chahal said, and added that all large global manufacturers are invited, including Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Ltd (SII), and Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Maharashtra is facing a shortage of coronavirus vaccines, and as a result, had suspended vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group last week.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said on 12 May that vaccination for the 18+ age group will begin once it receives a promised consignment of 15 million doses of Covishield from the SII later this month.

The Maharashtra government is keen on faster vaccination of citizens to avert the third wave of covid-19. While the city needs 10 million shots to vaccinate people aged 18-45 years, it needs 5 million shots for senior citizens.

According to the tender issued on 12 May, vaccines shall be delivered within three weeks after issuing of the purchase order and covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, their Indian partners, wholesalers of manufacturers, authorized distributors of manufacturers can participate in the tendering process.

Also, applicants to the global tender are required to have their own cold chain transportation system from their unit or should have a valid contract with a transporting agent having facilities to transport the vaccines under cold chain norms to the storage facility, hospitals, or vaccination centres within its jurisdiction.

